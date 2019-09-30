UGA receives grant to develop high-powered flu shot

Can you imagine getting one flu shot and that's it.

The University of Georgia announced Monday it's scored an $8 million grant to develop a high-powered flu shot.

The vaccine would be administered once and patients not have to do it again for about a decade.

The vaccine would be designed to target people most vulnerable to the flu which includes the obese, the elderly and kids.

Plus, it could protect against all kinds of strains of the flu bug. Even strains researchers aren't familiar with yet.

UGA has been working to secure the grant, its largest ever since last year.

It could eventually end up being a $130 million grant

The researchers will be working with other schools including Emory University and Georgia Tech.