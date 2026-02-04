UGA invests $800K in AI, advances medical school plans

article

The University of Georgia is investing $800,000 in artificial intelligence as part of a new pilot program aimed at preparing students for a technology-driven future.

What they're saying:

During his State of the University address, President Jere W. Morehead said the initiative will provide thousands of students with licenses for premium AI tools, including ChatGPT Edu and Gemini Pro.

The university is also advancing major medical and health initiatives. The UGA School of Medicine expects to learn in the coming weeks whether it will receive preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education.