UGA investigating instructor over 'predatory texting' allegations

The University of Georgia says its police department is looking into accusations that an instructor participated in "inappropriate predatory texting with a minor."

What they're saying:

The university said it became aware of the situation after influencers confronted the instructor during a class around noon Tuesday. Since then, the university said a video of the encounter has gone viral.

Editor's note: FOX 5 is not naming the instructor because the instructor has not been charged with a crime.

"The allegations that have been made against the instructor are deeply troubling, and we want you to know that the university takes them very seriously," the university posted on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday night.

UGA officials said an investigation has been launched, and the instructor has been removed from campus while that investigation is pending. The university also noted that UGA’s police department has contacted the GBI and is working with the influencers to collect "all relevant evidence."

In the meantime, the university said another instructor will teach the course for the remainder of the semester.

What you can do:

UGA is asking anyone with information regarding these allegations to contact UGA Police at 706-542-2200. Concerns can also be shared via the CyberTipline, a national reporting mechanism for cases of child sexual exploitation. The university is also reminding students and staff that counseling is available for anyone affected by the incident.