UGA instructor fired, flees country following ‘predatory texting’ allegations

The Brief A UGA instructor accused of predatory texting has been fired and fled the country just as a video of the allegations went viral, according to the University of Georgia. Despite the suspect’s departure, UGA Police are moving forward with a criminal investigation.



A University of Georgia instructor has been fired and has fled the country after being approached by social media creators over alleged "inappropriate predatory texting with a minor," the university said Friday.

What we know:

The university stated the instructor fled the country on Tuesday. This occurred the same day a video went viral showing an on-campus confrontation and the start of an investigation.

"Even so, the UGA Police Department remains fully committed to investigating this case, and we are moving forward with a criminal investigation," the university said in a statement. "On Wednesday, UGA Police executed a search warrant at the individual’s Athens residence and recovered additional evidence."

What we don't know:

The university didn't say where the professor fled to on Tuesday.

FOX 5 is choosing not to release the instructor's name or the type of courses they taught.

The backstory:

Earlier this week, the university said it became aware of the "deeply troubling" allegations and that the UGA Police Department was working with the influencers and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the matter.

What you can do:

UGA is asking anyone with information regarding these allegations to contact UGA Police at 706-542-2200. Concerns can also be shared via the CyberTipline, a national reporting mechanism for cases of child sexual exploitation. The university is also reminding students and staff that counseling is available for anyone affected by the incident.