UGA QB Carson Beck gets his own bowl at Chipotle

Chipotle is teaming up with some of the University of Georgia football team's big stars for a new social media ad and special bowl.

Senior quarterback Carson Beck, senior lineman Tate Ratledge, junior wide receiver Dillon Bell, and newcomer running back Nate Frazier were featured on the restaurant's Instagram in a new ad titled "Two A Days."

Beck, Ratledge, and Bell sometimes visit the burrito restaurant two times per day during the football season, Chipotle said in a press release.

Beck's such a big fan that he's been known to go to Chipotle almost every day.

To celebrate the senior quarterback's love of the bowl, Chipotle is featuring his go-to order on the app and website.

The Carson Beck Bowl features double chicken, white rice, black beans mild tomato salsa, tomatillo-green salsa, guac, and lettuce.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The collaboration is part of Chipotle's Real Food for Real Athletes platform, which focuses on providing proper nutrition to athletes of all levels.