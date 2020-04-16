UGA employee receives round of applause leaving hospital after recovering from COVID-19

A University of Georgia employee was met with a standing ovation and applause as he headed home after a weeks-long fight with COVID-19.

Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Klawsky, who works as a video coordinator for the UGA football team, arrived at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens six weeks ago.

Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Klawsky, is cheered on as he is discharged from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center (Source: Piedmont Healthcare). Expand

"He was critically ill with COVID-19, being the hospital’s first patient who needed to be intubated as a result of virus complications," hospital officials said.

With the support of the staff, who grew to know Klawsky well during his stay, he recovered and was discharged from the hospital Thursday.

Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Klawsky, is cheered on as he is discharged from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center (Source: Piedmont Healthcare). Expand

SEE ALSO: Scam text message says you've come in contact with someone with coronavirus

Hundreds of hospital staff and UGA employees, including Head Coach Kirby Smart, Athletic Director Greg McGarity and Senior Athletic Director Ron Courson, gathered to cheer Klawsky on as he left the hospital with his family.

Advertisement

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

Best wishes on your continued recovery, Jeremy!

Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Klawsky, is cheered on as he is discharged from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center (Source: Piedmont Healthcare). Expand

So far, more than 520,000 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered world wide.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered