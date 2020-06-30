UGA basketball player won't 'just shut up and dribble'

On and off the court, Tye Fagan doesn’t give up.

The UGA basketball player wants to make sure no one else gives up either, especially with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Just keep fighting for what’s right, fight for what you believe in and stand up for what you believe in," said Fagan, a rising college junior.

He spoke at a rally the day after Juneteenth in his hometown of Thomaston. He said he won’t stay quiet on important issues just because he’s an athlete.

Other players, like Lebron James who was told to just shut up and dribble, inspire him to speak out.

“When a reporter told them to 'just shut up and dribble' when they spoke out about things such as this," Fagan said, "I won’t do that. I refuse to be silent when I can use my platform to speak out for myself, young black males."

Advertisement

Fagan says he reminds himself how much life means...

“I could say 'It wasn't me.' But that could've been me. That could've been my dad, my uncle, that could’ve been someone that I love dearly," he said.

That's one reason why he won’t just shut up and dribble.

“I love people, and I think people are beautiful," Fagan said. "I believe that one day we will be able to come together and all be peaceful amongst each other and things will work out between us as people.”