UGA alum recently reunited with ring after 50 years loses it again

The Brief Fred Baker III, a UGA alum, was recently reunited with his class ring 50 years after losing it during international travels. The ring was found in Spain by a man going through his grandparents' belongings and returned to Baker. Just weeks after the reunion, Baker has lost the ring again and says he'll order a replacement if it isn't found.



A University of Georgia alum who was recently reunited with his lost class ring after five decades has now lost it again—just weeks after its remarkable return.

What we know:

Fred Baker III was thrilled to recover the keepsake, which he originally lost in 1970 while traveling internationally. The ring was discovered in a home in Spain by a man sorting through his grandparents’ belongings, and he tracked Baker down to return it.

The story gained national attention, with many touched by the unexpected reunion after 50 years.

But according to University of Georgia Alumni, Baker has misplaced the ring again. He hasn’t given up hope of finding it, but says if it doesn’t turn up this time, he’ll simply order a replacement.

Despite the latest twist, Baker remains upbeat—and perhaps a bit more cautious about where he puts his ring next.