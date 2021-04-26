UCSF confirms man experienced blood clots after receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine

article

A Bay Area man is under care at the University of Californa at San Francisco medical center after developing blood clots after receiving the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed to KTVU on Monday.

This case is the first in which a male patient is experiencing rare blood clots stemming from the J & J vaccine.

"We believe he is the first male patient after approval of the vaccine to have VITT syndrome (vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia)," UCSF spokeswoman Suzanne Leigh said.

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, the patient is a man in his 30s, who experienced symptoms about a week after the vaccine. His doctor expects him to recover.

As a result of 15 cases nationwide, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention put a pause on distributing Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

However, this weekend, the CDC advised resuming the use of the vaccine.

And Bay Area health agencies followed suit.