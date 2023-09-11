UAW, Big 3 have only days left to reach deal before employees strike
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If the United Auto Workers and Big Three automakers don't reach a deal by the end of Sept. 14, union employees will go on strike.
"If we don't get our justice, I can guarantee you one thing - come this Thursday at midnight, there will be action," UAW president Shawn Fain said.
Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the union have been negotiating as they work to reach a deal and avert a strike.
The UAW has scrapped multiple proposals from the automakers, with Fain showing what he thought of the proposals by throwing them into a trashcan during a Facebook Live on Friday.
Stellantis said it plans to present the union with another proposal Monday morning after a weekend of negotiating.
These offers have included raises and inflation bonuses, but they haven't come close enough to what the union is looking for.
Union requests include a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, among other demands. See what they want here.
Here are the Big Three's counterproposals:
- Ford provides counteroffer to UAW as strike date nears
- Here's what GM offered to UAW as strike deadline nears
- Stellantis' offer to UAW includes 14.5% raises, inflation bonuses
"We want a deal, we're ready for a deal, but it has to be a deal that honors our members' sacrifice and contributions," Fain said. "The cost of a strike might be high, but the cost of not striking is higher."
Experts have said a strike would be detrimental to supply chains and the economy, especially in Michigan.
"A UAW strike against the domestic auto manufacturers will have far and away a disproportionately negative impact on Michigan and that’s because Michigan has more automotive production than any other state in the union," said Sandy Baruah, the president of the Detroit Regional Chamber.