U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein back home after fall in San Francisco

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is back home after falling in her San Francisco home, a spokesman said Wednesday.

"Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home," a spokesman emailed. "All of her scans were clear and she returned home."

In May, Feinstein returned to Washington following an absence of more than two months in which the oldest member of Congress faced calls from within her own party to resign.

The 89-year-old California Democrat announced in early March that she had been hospitalized in San Francisco and was being treated for a case of shingles.

Some Democrats have openly complained that her lengthy absence was compromising the Democratic agenda in the Senate, including slowing the push to confirm President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees. Some in the House urged her to step down.

Earlier that month, Feinstein said in a statement that "there has been no slowdown."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.