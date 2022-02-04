U.S. Marshals capture two homicide suspects in 24 hours

A U.S. Marshals task force arrested two suspects who were wanted for homicide within a 24 hour time period.

According to investigators, James Daroll Smith, 20, was arrested on February 3 at the intersection of Lenora Church Road and Pate Road in Snellville.

Smith was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a November 2021 shooting in Baltimore, Maryland.

Smith was remanded to the Gwinnett County Jail and is awaiting extradition, authorities said.

James Daroll Smith, 20, was taken into custody on February 3. (United States Marshals Service)

A second homicide suspect, 25-year-old Jarquez Mallory was arrested on February 4 in Stockbridge.

Authorities found Mallory at a hotel in 1000 block of Hwy. 138. He was taken to the Henry County Jail where he awaits extradition.

Mallory was wanted for homicide charges unrelated to those of Smith.

Mallory was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a juvenile on August 3 in Memphis, Tennessee.

