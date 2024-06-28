U.S. Attorney links Atlanta overdoses to Mexican cartel operations

When thinking about the fight against Mexican drug cartels, one might typically picture cities along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, Northern District U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan warns that these criminal organizations are also a significant threat here in metro Atlanta.

Buchanan states that Mexican cartels are directly responsible for numerous overdose deaths in the area. One of the primary culprits is the La Nueva Familia Michoacana cartel. His office has charged two leaders of this cartel with trafficking large amounts of heroin into Atlanta.

In response to this threat, Buchanan’s office has teamed up with the U.S. Treasury Department to impose financial sanctions on the two drug bosses, aiming to disrupt their operations and cut off their resources.

Authorities are intensifying their efforts to combat the influence of these cartels and reduce the drug-related fatalities in the region.