Tyler Perry flies to vote in Georgia after his absentee ballot never came

Media mogul Tyler Perry is one of the many Georgians who voted in the U.S. Senate runoffs Tuesday.

On Twitter, the Atlanta resident said that he was planning on voting absentee, but his ballot never came.

"I ordered my absentee ballot on December 2nd. I’m told it was mailed on the 4th. I still don’t have it," Perry said.

Thankfully, if you requested to vote absentee but never received a ballot or hadn't voted yet, you can still vote in-person by telling officials that you would like to cancel your ballot. So Perry did just that.

"I flew home because I didn’t get it. I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss," Perry said, responding to a tweet by Democrat and head of Fair Fight Georgia Stacey Abrams.

Tuesday, Perry asked his followers to get out and vote while wearing Georgia's peach sticker on his sweater.

This week’s elections mark the end of the turbulent 2020 election season more than two months after the rest of the nation finished voting. The stakes have drawn nearly $500 million in campaign spending to a once solidly Republican state that now finds itself as the nation’s premier battleground.

Georgians can vote at their assigned polling place until polls close at 7 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.