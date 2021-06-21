Missing man last seen driving in Atlanta, police say

article

Atlanta police need your help finding a 23-year-old man who has been missing for four days.

Officials say 23-year-old Tyler Jay was last seen on Maple Street in northwest Atlanta on June 17. He had been seen driving a gray 2011 Hyundai Sonata with the Flordia tag IA79LZ.

Police describe the missing man as a Black male with a height of 6-feet-5-inches and a weight of around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jay was wearing a black hoodie, black sweats, and green Crocs before he disappeared.

If you have any information about his disappearance or anything that could help the police, please call 911 immediately or call the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.