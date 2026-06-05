Two teens shot during massive fight at Atlanta apartment complex

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The Brief Atlanta police investigation launched after a large gathering turned violent, leaving two young men wounded. Two teens shot during a massive street brawl late Thursday night at an apartment complex on Peek Road NW. Gunfire erupted amid a dispute involving a crowd of people, sending victims to Grady Hospital.



A chaotic fight involving a large crowd of people ended in gunfire late Thursday night, leaving two teenagers wounded at an Atlanta apartment complex, authorities said.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Atlanta police officers rushed to the Park West Apartments at 2798 Peek Rd NW around 10:38 p.m. after receiving a call about a dispute involving a large group of people. Upon arrival, authorities discovered an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old who had both been shot during the argument. Paramedics with Grady EMS treated the 16-year-old before a private vehicle transported him to the hospital, while emergency crews took the 18-year-old to Grady Hospital.



Wanted in multiple states

The backstory:

Investigators revealed that the 18-year-old victim had an active arrest warrant from Georgia State, along with outstanding warrants from other states. Officers immediately took him into custody, along with a woman at the scene who appeared to be involved in the initial dispute.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what sparked the massive street fight, who fired the shots, or what specific charges the detained woman faces as the investigation remains active and ongoing.