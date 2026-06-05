Two teens shot during massive fight at Atlanta apartment complex
A chaotic fight involving a large crowd of people ended in gunfire late Thursday night, leaving two teenagers wounded at an Atlanta apartment complex, authorities said.
Atlanta police investigation
What we know:
Atlanta police officers rushed to the Park West Apartments at 2798 Peek Rd NW around 10:38 p.m. after receiving a call about a dispute involving a large group of people. Upon arrival, authorities discovered an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old who had both been shot during the argument. Paramedics with Grady EMS treated the 16-year-old before a private vehicle transported him to the hospital, while emergency crews took the 18-year-old to Grady Hospital.
Wanted in multiple states
The backstory:
Investigators revealed that the 18-year-old victim had an active arrest warrant from Georgia State, along with outstanding warrants from other states. Officers immediately took him into custody, along with a woman at the scene who appeared to be involved in the initial dispute.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet confirmed what sparked the massive street fight, who fired the shots, or what specific charges the detained woman faces as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a release provided by the Atlanta Police Department, who detailed the timing, location, and arrest information from the scene.