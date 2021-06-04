Two teens shot at Newton County park, deputies say

Two teens were shot at a popular Newton County park on Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened at Denny Dobbs Park located along Highway 212 across the Oak Hill Elementary School. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived to find the two teens, ages 16 and 17, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies said one of the teens was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the foot. Both were rushed to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or the circumstances behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

