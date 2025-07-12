2 teens killed by lightning while on fishing expedition in Southeast Georgia

article

Two teens are dead following a complex of thunderstorms that tore through southern Georgia Thursday evening, producing dangerous lightning that proved deadly.

What we know:

According to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office, the teens were standing outside their car near a lake when a lightning bolt struck them.

Deputies said that by the time paramedics arrived, both victims had already succumbed to their injuries.

What they're saying:

The mayor of Waycross, Georgia , released a heartfelt statement on the loss of the two young men, both recent high school graduates.

"We mourn with profound grief the tragic passing of our own Joey Nelson and Randall Martin III, who lost their lives on July 10, 2025, when they were hit by lightning after a summer storm. Joey Nelson, a graduate of the Class of 2024 from Ware County High School, and Randall Martin III, a member of the Class of 2025, were both beloved members of the Ware County Gators football team. Their dedication, sportsmanship, and energetic spirits left an indelible mark on their teammates, coaches, and the entire Waycross community," Dr. Michael-Angelo James said.

No other injuries were reported during the storm and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe into the deaths.

Dig deeper:

According to the National Lightning Safety Council , the two fatalities mark the seventh and eighth lightning-related deaths in the U.S. this year, with previous incidents mostly occurring in the Plains and the Southeast.

The council notes that about half of all lightning fatalities in 2025 have been related to fishing, which continues to rank as one of the most dangerous activities when thunderstorms are nearby.

Between 2006 and 2024, at least 42 people were killed while fishing, underscoring the risk posed by thunderstorms and the warm summer weather.

Other common activities that contribute to lightning deaths include boating, camping, cycling and yardwork.

Fortunately, lightning-related fatalities have been on a steady decline across the United States, thanks to improved awareness and detection technology.

In 2023, 14 people were killed by lightning, nearly all of whom were participating in outdoor activities.

The number dropped slightly to 13 in 2024, and so far in 2025, eight fatalities have been reported.

Another grim lightning milestone

Big picture view:

John Jensenius, who heads the NLSC, says the two deaths on Thursday now push total lightning deaths to over 500 (501) since he began tracking lightning deaths in 2006.

"It's important to note that each death represents a broken family," Jensenius said. "The impact of each loss affects wives, husbands, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, other close relatives, and the community in which they lived. In many cases, the victim is a breadwinner in the family."

He said his agency estimates each death impacts 10 close family members or friends.

"That means about 5,000 people have been significantly impacted by a lightning death in the past 20 years," he said.

In addition to the deaths, he said they estimate that for every death, nine people survive a lightning strike, some with debilitating life-long cognitive or neurological injuries.

"These injuries can be even more devastating to a family, especially if medical bills lead to financial difficulties," he said. "When injuries are included, about 50,000 people have been impacted by lightning strikes since 2006."