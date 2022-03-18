Two teens arrested on murder charges, Griffin Police say

Two teenagers have been taken into custody in the murder investigation of a 23-year-old man, Griffin Police announced Friday.

Police began investigating the deadly shooting of Wildarious Tyrell Draggs on March 15 at 1001 Lake Avenue. Authorities had identified 3 individuals as persons of interest and executed a search warrant at 1009 W. Solomon Street and 251 Lang Street.

Police arrested and charged 15-year-old De'Quivon McMullin and 16-year-old Issac Reid during the execution of the warrants. Both teens were charged as adults.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Lakeisha McMullin was arrested on a charge of party to a crime-homicide.

Two other individuals were also arrested and charged with obstructing and hindering law enforcement.

Police said additional future arrests are possible.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Griffin Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 470-771-3112.

