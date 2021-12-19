Two stabbed, arrested following domestic dispute, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after a domestic dispute led to two people being stabbed and later arrested Sunday.

According to investigators, officers went to the 3300 block of Roswell Road shortly after 4:00 a.m. in response to a person stabbed call. Officers found a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds at the location.

Authorities learned the two domestic partners were involved in some sort of altercation leading up to the stabbing.

Both of the individuals involved suffered injuries that were described by officials as non-life-threatening. The pair were taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately made available.

An investigation is underway.

