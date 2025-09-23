Two shot at South Fulton apartment complex, one critical

The Brief Two people were shot at the Gardens at Camp Creek Apartments in South Fulton. One victim is in critical condition, the other is stable. Police secured the scene, but the cause of the shooting remains unclear.



Two people were found shot at a South Fulton apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

It happened at Gardens at Camp Creek Apartments located at 4555 Washington Road around 5:46 p.m.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, officers arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds. One person is in critical condition and the other is listed as stable.

Residents reported seeing a large police presence around the apartment community as the investigation got underway.

What we don't know:

The scene has been secured while investigators work to determine what led to the shooting.

Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division remained at the complex late Tuesday.

Police say it is not clear what led to the shooting.