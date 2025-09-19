Infant shot in leg at Gardens at Camp Creek apartments in SW Atlanta

The Brief Infant shot in the leg at Gardens at Campcreek apartments. Baby taken to Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital. Two individuals detained as police investigate.



South Fulton police responded around 3 a.m. Friday to a report of a gunshot wound involving an infant at the Gardens at Camp Creek apartments on Washington Road.

What we know:

Officers said the 1-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Two individuals were detained as part of the investigation, and the area was secured while detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about how the shooting happened, the condition of the infant, or the identities of the people detained.

What's next:

The incident remains under active investigation, and no further details have been released. Updates are expected as investigators continue their work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.