Multi-vehicle crash on I-285 sends one to hospital, crash also reported on I-75

There is a major crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate I-75 near Delk Road (exit 216).

As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes are currently blocked, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to find alternate routes.

Additionally, there's a serious crash on Interstate 285 west near Roswell Road. That crash involves multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. All lanes were closed because of the crash. At least one person was injured and transported to an area hospital.

Sandy Springs Police say the Georgia 400 SB exit to I-285 is also blocked. Drivers can use Glenridge Drive as an alternate. There is no estimated time of clearance at this time.



