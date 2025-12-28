Two pilots survive small plane crash in Doraville in a 'Christmas miracle'

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Plane crashes in DeKalb County (FOX 5)

The Brief Two pilots survived a small plane crash in a Doraville residential area. The Beechcraft B90 struck a tree before landing near Homeland Drive. Federal authorities are investigating the cause of the Christmas-week crash.



Two people were injured after a small plane crashed in a residential area of DeKalb County, officials said.

What we know:

Dunwoody police officers responded to the 2600 block of Homeland Drive at 9:35 a.m. following reports of the crash. Officials have since clarified that the crash occurred in Doraville, though part of the wreckage landed in Dunwoody.

According to the FAA, the plane was a six-seat Beechcraft B90 bound for DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. It struck a tree about 60 feet off the ground before crash-landing in the residential area. No structures were damaged.

The two people on board, both pilots, were able to walk away from the aircraft after the crash. They were transported to a hospital with what police described as minor injuries.

What they're saying:

"It is an absolute Christmas miracle that two people crashed in an aircraft and walked away from it," said Brian Harris, assistant chief of the Doraville Police Department.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.