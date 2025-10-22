Two men shot in Old Fourth Ward, one critically injured
Officers search for evidence after a shooting left two men injured in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward on Oct. 22, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured and another wounded Wednesday evening in the Old Fourth Ward.
What we know:
Officers were called around 5:32 p.m. to 440 Latta Street NE, where they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition.
Police later learned a second victim, a 26-year-old man, had arrived at Emory Hospital by private vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound and was alert, conscious and breathing, according to investigators.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified.
Authorities have not released any information on where the second victim was shot or if the two victims are connected.
It is unclear whether a weapon was recovered or if officers are searching for additional witnesses or surveillance video.
The Source: The details in this article come from the Atlanta Police Department.