Two men hospitalized in early-morning shooting at SE Atlanta home

A double shooting in southeast Atlanta has left two men recovering in the hospital Thursday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting happened on the 3300 block of Renault Road.

According to officials, officers were called to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. and found a man shot in his upper body.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers located a second victim on Macedonia Road close by. Police say that victim, who was also shot in his upper body, ran from the scene after being injured.

Investigators have not identified the victims other than saying they are both men in their early 20s.

It's not clear if anyone else was involved in the shooting.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

