Two men arrested for 2023 homicide on Cushman Circle SW in Atlanta

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
22
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:19 PM EST, Walton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:07 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:50 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 AM EST until FRI 2:00 AM EST, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:52 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:49 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:36 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:50 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:37 PM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:38 AM EST, Cherokee County

Two men arrested for 2023 homicide on Cushman Circle SW in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 12, 2025 1:31pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

QUINTON TUCKER

ATLANTA - Two men have been arrested in connection to a 2023 homicide on Cushman Circle SW, Atlanta police announced.

What we know:

On Feb. 10, 38-year-old Quinton Tucker was taken into custody by Atlanta Police Department officers with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's task force. Tucker faces multiple charges, including Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail for processing.

Tucker’s arrest follows the earlier apprehension of 33-year-old Kadeem Frison on Nov. 27, 2023. Frison was arrested by APD officers with assistance from the Cobb County Police Department and faces charges of Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. He was also booked into Fulton County Jail.

Homicide Details

The backstory:

The case stems from a Sept. 13, 2023, shooting at 3312 Cushman Circle SW. Around 1:13 a.m., APD officers responded to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 49-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The APD Homicide Unit launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which remains ongoing. Authorities have not released additional details but note that the case may evolve as new information emerges.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by the Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews