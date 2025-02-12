Two men arrested for 2023 homicide on Cushman Circle SW in Atlanta

article

Two men have been arrested in connection to a 2023 homicide on Cushman Circle SW, Atlanta police announced.

What we know:

On Feb. 10, 38-year-old Quinton Tucker was taken into custody by Atlanta Police Department officers with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's task force. Tucker faces multiple charges, including Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail for processing.

Tucker’s arrest follows the earlier apprehension of 33-year-old Kadeem Frison on Nov. 27, 2023. Frison was arrested by APD officers with assistance from the Cobb County Police Department and faces charges of Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. He was also booked into Fulton County Jail.

Homicide Details

The backstory:

The case stems from a Sept. 13, 2023, shooting at 3312 Cushman Circle SW. Around 1:13 a.m., APD officers responded to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 49-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The APD Homicide Unit launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which remains ongoing. Authorities have not released additional details but note that the case may evolve as new information emerges.