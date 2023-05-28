Two injured in shooting in Mechanicsville neighborhood

Atlanta Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in the 400 block of Windsor Street SW in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

Police say they were notified that a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old male had arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were alert and breathing when questioned by police.

Atlanta police are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

