Two injured in gas station shooting in NE Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured two people outside a gas station Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:05 a.m. on Sydney Marcus Blvd in northeast Atlanta.

According to police, officers found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who appeared to have been grazed.

Police say the incident appears to be the result of an argument that escalated, however investigators say they are working to gather more information.

