Two injured following northeast Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - A shooting Sunday evening ended with two people being sent to the hospital in northeast Atlanta.
According to Atlanta police, the incident happened at 378 Edgewood Avenue.
Investigators told FOX 5, two male victims were shot in their lower extremities. Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
No word on what led up to the shooting.
Information about a possible suspect was not immediately available.