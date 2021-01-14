Two Henry County Sheriff's Office employees die from COVID-19 complications

The COVID-19 pandemic has struck many law enforcement agencies across Georgia including the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Two Henry County Sheriff's Office employees died less than two weeks apart from COVID-19 complications.

Newly elected Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett has been in office for eight days, and he said the losses have been hard the department.

"It's been quite challenging. This has been very heavy for the people here," said Scandrett.

The American flag flies at half-staff in front of the Henry County Sheriff's Office in honor of the two employees.

"There's been a heavyweight relative to losing two of our own," explained Scandrett.

Just four days ago, the agency said goodbye to Deputy Nicholas Howell. Howell died on January 3rd for COVID-19 complications.

"Law enforcement in general is a family. This has hit us particularly hard, and it brings this monster of a virus called COVID to reality," said Scandrett.

The department is still coping with that loss and now another tragedy struck. Telecommunications Operator Mike Delay died from COVID-19 complications on Sunday. The deaths came less than two weeks apart. Sheriff Scandrett told Fox 5 it has put his office on high alert.

"I think it immediately raised levels of consciousness in terms of what precautions are we taking individually," explained Scandrett.

Scandrett said despite the tragedies, not all his deputies are on board with getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Law enforcement can start getting the vaccine in the first phase of the COVID distribution.

When asked if he would get the vaccine, Sheriff Scandrett said he would be the first to get it.

"Absolutely. I'd be the first one to get it. It's important to lead from the front to let your people know this is what we need to do collectively," said Scandrett.

Funeral arrangements for Delay are still being made.

_____

