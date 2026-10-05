Two face trafficking charges after Rabun County drug seizure

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The Brief Two suspects face multiple felony charges following a two-month investigation into illegal methamphetamine sales in Clayton. Rabun County Sheriff's Office investigators seized preliminary estimates of methamphetamine, oxycodone, fentanyl and suspected GHB during the operation.



An investigation into illegal methamphetamine sales in Rabun County ended with two Clayton residents behind bars, according to the sheriff's office.

Rabun County drug arrest

What we know:

Deputies arrested Christopher Collin Lee, 35, and Kimberly Luann Andrews, 41, following a two-month investigation that began in August. Investigators started looking into the pair after receiving several community complaints about drug sales in the area.

Illegal narcotics operation seized

By the numbers:

During the arrests, investigators seized preliminary and unofficial amounts of illegal drugs:

Approximately 4.75 ounces of methamphetamine

22 oxycodone pills

1.34 grams of fentanyl

Two bottles containing suspected GHB

Investigators seized methamphetamine, oxycodone, fentanyl, and suspected GHB during a two-month illegal narcotics investigation that resulted in the arrest of two Clayton suspects in Rabun County, Georgia on October 5, 2026. (Rabun County Sheriff's O Expand

Multiple felony counts filed

What's next:

Authorities charged both Lee and Andrews with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance and obstruction.

Lee was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, while Andrews received an additional charge for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the court dates or bond amounts for either suspect.

Community involvement aids investigation

What they're saying:

Sheriff Mark Gerrells thanked the community for reporting the suspicious activity and praised the work of his investigators. "I appreciate the citizens who provided information to our office and the investigators who worked this case. We will continue working to combat illegal drug distribution and keep dangerous drugs out of Rabun County," Gerrells said.