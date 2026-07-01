Two drivers seriously injured in Acworth double-car crash

The Brief A white Kia Sportage and a white Hyundai Sonata collided head-on Wednesday afternoon during a serious crash on Dallas Acworth Highway at Bayside Drive in Acworth. Emergency crews transported two drivers with serious injuries and one passenger with minor injuries to a local hospital, according to police.



Two drivers suffered serious injuries and a passenger sustained minor injuries Wednesday afternoon following a head-on collision on Dallas Acworth Highway in Acworth, police said.

Acworth traffic accident

What we know:

A white 2022 Kia Sportage was traveling southbound on Dallas Acworth Highway approaching Bayside Drive around 1:49 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a white 2023 Hyundai Sonata was heading northbound on the same highway.

The woman driving the Kia failed to maintain her lane for unknown reasons, crossing the double yellow line into oncoming traffic, according to a preliminary investigation by police. The front of the Kia smashed directly into the front of the Hyundai, leaving both vehicles at an uncontrolled rest in the northbound lane.

Cobb County police investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed why the driver of the Kia lost control and crossed over the double yellow line. The current medical conditions of the two drivers and the passenger have also not been released following their transport to a local hospital.

Serious injury data

By the numbers:

First responders treated three people at the scene before rushing them to a local hospital by ambulance.

This included the Hyundai driver and Kia driver who both have serious injuries, and one Hyundai passenger who has minor injuries.