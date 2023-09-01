Two dogs rescued from Alpharetta house fire on Thursday

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)

Two dogs were rescued Thursday during a house fire in Alpharetta, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Brookridge Terrace in the north end of the city around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they could see fire in the home's garage. They were able to knock the fire down quickly, even though it had begun to extend into the interior of the home.

Fire crews found two dogs hiding under a bed in the home and was able to rescue them from the smoke-filled home.

The Alpharetta Fire Corps Volunteers and Milton Volunteer Fire Corps assisted with the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.