Two arrested in Gwinnett porch piracy investigation

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The Brief Detectives say suspects stole packages while posing as a delivery driver. Two Duluth residents are facing felony charges in the case. Police recovered stolen packages and are seeking additional victims.



Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of porch piracy cases in Gwinnett County, according to police.

What we know:

Investigators say several reports came in during early March involving a suspect wearing a blue Amazon delivery vest stealing packages in unincorporated Duluth and Norcross. Gwinnett County Police detectives worked with Duluth police to identify possible suspects and follow up on leads.

Authorities charged Lance Vance, 37, of Duluth, with felony porch piracy and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Poalima Maheloma, 34, of Duluth, is charged with theft by receiving.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a hotel room where the two were staying and recovered multiple stolen packages, along with clothing believed to have been used during the thefts. Investigators said some of the packages may belong to victims who never reported the crimes.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with doorbell camera footage or who had packages stolen between March 1 and March 26 near Tree Corners Parkway or the area of Satellite Boulevard and Old Norcross Road to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.