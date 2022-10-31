2 men arrested after 5-year-old girl shot in northwest Atlanta

article

Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting of 5-year-old girl earlier this month.

Terry Burnett and Travis Lester, both 31, were charged with aggravated assault, third-degree child cruelty, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In addition, Lester was charged with first-degree child cruelty and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

It happened on Oct 22 at an apartment along Reeves Circle NW. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find the child suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Police investigate after a 5-year-old was shot in an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta on Oct. 22, 2022. (FOX 5)

Both men were detained at the time.

Monday, they were charged and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators have not released details surrounding the shooting.