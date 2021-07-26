Two arrested after police break up large party at Sandy Springs home

article

Several hundred people were told to leave a Sandy Springs home late Saturday evening after a report of an outdoor concert.

Timothy Gregg Osby, 54, and his ex-wife, Samantha Osby, were arrested and charged with operating a special event without a permit. Mr. Osby was also charged with furnishing alcoholic beverages to persons under 21 years of age and disorderly conduct for possession of marijuana.

Sandy Springs police said they responded to a home along Heards Ferry Road near Weatherly Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday after several complaints of a possible concert being held in the backyard.

"Officers arrived and noticed hundreds of vehicles parked on Weatherly Drive and adjacent streets to Heards Ferry Road," a Sandy Springs spokesperson wrote. "The vehicles were improperly parked on both sides of the street; making it impossible for emergency vehicles to get through in the event of an emergency."

Eventually, officers came upon a large group of people at a home in the 700 block of Heards Ferry Road. Body camera video released by police shows an officer with a flashlight wading through a sea of people.

"As officers continued their investigation, they located a live music band putting on a concert for approximately 500-600 people who were in attendance. Officers ended the party and asked everyone to leave," police wrote. "While looking for the homeowner, Officers were able to see a drink station composed of a bartender serving alcoholic beverages. Further, officers noticed that most of the party-goers appeared to be underage and many showed signs of intoxication. In addition to the underage drinking and the sales of alcoholic beverages, Officers smelled the odor of what they commonly associate with burnt marijuana throughout the back yard."

Officers eventually located Mr. Osby. He told officers he did not have a permit for the large party or concert and did not have a business license or permit to sell alcoholic beverages, merchandise or to charge an admission fee. He told officers it was an event for his daughter’s band.

Investigators were able to find online posts advertising the event. Investigators said Osby and his ex-wife organized the event.

An 18-year-old woman was also arrested after police said she refused to get off the roadway and go home. Police said the woman was intoxicated and would not cooperate. She was charged with false representation to the police and public intoxication.

All three will make their first appearance before a Sandy Springs Municipal Court Judge to answer to the aforementioned charges.

Additional charges could be filed after the Sandy Springs Fire Department’s Fire Marshal and Sandy Springs Code Enforcement Department complete their investigations.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.