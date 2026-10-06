Two abducted Tennessee children found safe at Dalton hotel, police say

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The Brief Two children reported abducted from Mooresburg, Tennessee, were found unharmed at a Dalton hotel Oct. 1. Rebecca J. Calfee and Steven Kirkpatrick were arrested on Tennessee custodial interference warrants and taken to the Whitfield County Jail. A Flock camera located the suspect vehicle in Dalton, helping officers find the children about 30 minutes after receiving a request for assistance.



Two children reported abducted from Tennessee were found safe at a Dalton hotel, where officers arrested two suspects wanted on custodial interference warrants, according to the Dalton Police Department.

What we know:

The children, who were reported abducted from Mooresburg, Tennessee, were located Oct. 1 at the Econo Lodge at 1507 North Tibbs Road. Police announced the arrests Monday.

Camera system helps locate vehicle

Dalton police received a request for assistance around 8:45 p.m. from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department in Rogersville, Tennessee, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A Flock camera had located the suspect vehicle, a silver 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe, in Dalton. Officers were asked to watch for the SUV.

About 30 minutes later, patrol officers located the vehicle in the hotel parking lot. Officers and a detective found Rebecca J. Calfee with the children in the lobby and arrested her on a Tennessee custodial interference warrant.

While investigators interviewed Calfee, officers found Steven Kirkpatrick in the parking lot and arrested him on another custodial interference warrant.

Children unharmed; suspects jailed

What they're saying:

Calfee and Kirkpatrick were taken to the Whitfield County Jail and charged with being fugitives from justice. Kirkpatrick also was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, according to police.

The children were unharmed and placed in the care of the Whitfield County Division of Family and Children Services while arrangements were made for their return to Tennessee. Local 3 News reported that the suspects are the non-custodial parents of the two children.

"Locating these children would not have been possible without the use of the FLOCK camera system as well as the cooperation of local and state law enforcement agencies," Dalton police Capt. Alan Woods said.