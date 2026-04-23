Two 3-year-old children drown in Crisp County, GBI investigating

The Brief Two three-year-old children died after a reported drowning in Cordele First responders performed life-saving efforts before transporting them to the hospital The GBI is assisting as the investigation into the incident continues



Two young children have died following a drowning incident at a home in Cordele, according to police.

What we know:

Officers say Crisp County 911 received a call around 11:01 a.m. April 22 reporting a possible drowning at a residence on Aberdeen Circle. When first responders arrived, they found two three-year-old children and immediately began life-saving efforts.

Both children were rushed to Crisp Regional Hospital, where they later died.

What's next:

Authorities say multiple agencies responded to the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in and is assisting with the ongoing investigation, which is standard procedure in cases like this.

Officials have not released additional details, citing the sensitivity of the case and the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Police are asking the community to keep the children’s family in their thoughts during this difficult time.