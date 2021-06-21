Twitter trend has people sharing favorite Pixar films
What's your Pixar movie?
The question is trending on Twitter and people started naming their all-time favorite flicks.
"Toy Story," "Finding Nemo," "A Bug's Life," "The Incredibles," and "Monsters Inc." top the list this morning.
Be sure to join the fun by tweeting your favorite of the studio's films.
