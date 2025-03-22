Twin murders his brother at home, LaGrange police suspect
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A man is accused of murdering his own twin brother at the home they shared in LaGrange, according to police.
What we know:
Police were called to a home located at 216 Hearthstone Drive to investigate a possible death at around 6:15 p.m. on March 21.
They discovered 20-year-old Kiian Hodnett inside, deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds.
During the initial investigation, officials determined Kiian had been shot by his twin brother, 20-year-old Kiias Hodnett, moments before the 911 call was made.
Kiias was taken back to the station and charged with malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.
What we don't know:
Police did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Shaw at 706-883-2620.
Information can also be shared anonymously through Troup County CrimeStoppers by calling 706-812-1000.
The Source: This information was reported by the LaGrange Police Department.