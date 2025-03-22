Twin murders his brother at home, LaGrange police suspect

The Brief Police responded to a possible death at 216 Hearthstone Drive in LaGrange on March 21, where they discovered 20-year-old Kiian Hodnett dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe Kiian was shot by his twin brother, Kiias Hodnett, shortly before the 911 call was made. Kiias was arrested and charged with malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies. Authorities are asking the public to help with the investigation.



A man is accused of murdering his own twin brother at the home they shared in LaGrange, according to police.

What we know:

Police were called to a home located at 216 Hearthstone Drive to investigate a possible death at around 6:15 p.m. on March 21.

They discovered 20-year-old Kiian Hodnett inside, deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds.

During the initial investigation, officials determined Kiian had been shot by his twin brother, 20-year-old Kiias Hodnett, moments before the 911 call was made.

Kiias was taken back to the station and charged with malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

What we don't know:

Police did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Shaw at 706-883-2620.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Troup County CrimeStoppers by calling 706-812-1000.