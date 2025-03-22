Expand / Collapse search

Twin murders his brother at home, LaGrange police suspect

Published  March 22, 2025 4:20pm EDT
LaGrange
The Brief

    • Police responded to a possible death at 216 Hearthstone Drive in LaGrange on March 21, where they discovered 20-year-old Kiian Hodnett dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
    • Police believe Kiian was shot by his twin brother, Kiias Hodnett, shortly before the 911 call was made.
    • Kiias was arrested and charged with malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.
    • Authorities are asking the public to help with the investigation.

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A man is accused of murdering his own twin brother at the home they shared in LaGrange, according to police.

What we know:

Police were called to a home located at 216 Hearthstone Drive to investigate a possible death at around 6:15 p.m. on March 21.

They discovered 20-year-old Kiian Hodnett inside, deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds.

During the initial investigation, officials determined Kiian had been shot by his twin brother, 20-year-old Kiias Hodnett, moments before the 911 call was made.

Kiias was taken back to the station and charged with malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

What we don't know:

Police did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Shaw at 706-883-2620.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Troup County CrimeStoppers by calling 706-812-1000.

The Source: This information was reported by the LaGrange Police Department.

