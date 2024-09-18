TV stars headline Alliance Theatre’s 'The Chinese Lady'

She’s believed to be the first Chinese woman to set foot in the United States — and once here, Afong Moy was exhibited to curious audiences as "The Chinese Lady."

Now, Moy’s haunting story is being brought to life in Atlanta, thanks to Alliance Theatre and a pair of famous faces from the world of television.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Lloyd Suh’s "The Chinese Lady" opens Wednesday evening and runs through Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. Keiko Agena of TV’s "Gilmore Girls" and FOX’s "Prodigal Son" stars as Moy, who came to the U.S. in 1834 and was presented to audiences as something of a "living exhibit" of Chinese life and customs. Rex Lee (best known from the hit shows "Entourage" and "Young & Hungry") co-stars as Moy’s assistant Atung. This production of "The Chinese Lady" is being helmed by New York-based director Jess McLeod, who previously served as resident director for "Hamilton" in Chicago.

"The Chinese Lady" runs for 90 minutes with no intermission, and is being staged in Alliance Theatre's 200-seat Black Box space known as the Hertz Stage (1280 Peachtree Street Northeast). For more information on showtimes and ticket prices, click here.

We recently stopped by rehearsals for "The Chinese Lady," and sat down with stars Keiko Agena and Rex Lee — click the video player in this article to check out our interviews.