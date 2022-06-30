Nonprofit pays off mortgages of 2 Georgia officers killed in line of duty

article

A national nonprofit have paid off the mortgages for two Georgia police officers killed in the line of duty.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to honoring the nation's first responders, veterans, and their families, has fully paid off the mortgages of Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai and Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison.

On the night of Nov. 4, 2021, Desai was responding to a domestic violence call on Keys Ferry Road when he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Jordan Jackson.

Medics rushed the 17-year law enforcement veteran to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he died four days later from his injuries. He left behind a wife and two sons.

Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai (Henry County Police Department)

His family says all Desai wanted to do was become a police officer and "strongly believed that protecting others was always more important than fear."

Even after his death, Desai continued to serve his community. As an organ donor, he saved the life of 11 people.

"Our lives were shattered after my husband’s loss. His dream was always to protect his family and have a roof over our heads. I have no words to express our gratitude for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation because I feel they are helping me make my husband’s dream come true by helping us pay off the mortgage," said Ankita Desai, Officer Paramhans Desai's wife.

Officer Dylan Harrison was on his first shift as a part-time officer with the Alamo Police Department on Oct. 9, 2021 when he was shot outside the police station in what officials called an "ambush-style attack." He was just 26 years old and left behind a wife and a 6-month-old baby.

According to investigators, they day before Harrison had approached a car in a Circle K convenience store parking lot after observing a traffic violation. The driver refused to identify himself and reportedly pushed Harrison. The officer responded by using his Taser and taking the man to a local jail.

Police believe Harrison’s death was in retaliation for his arrest of the unidentified driver.

Officer Dylan Harrison is seen her with his wife and his young infant in a recent family photo provided by the GBI. (Georgia Bureau of Investigaiton)

Family members described Harrison as "jovial" and "prankster" and "civic-minded." Harrison's uncle said his nephew joined a volunteer fire department as a teenager. Harrison's mother said he kept a radio by his side on stormy nights in the event he would be called to assist someone.

After a manhunt, a State of Georgia SWAT team arrested Damien Ferguson less than a mile from the scene of the murder.

In total, Tunnel to Towers has paid off the mortgages of 22 homes belonging to fallen first responders in 16 states.

You can learn more about the foundation on its website.