Tuesday Atlanta Weather: Sunshine returns today, temps rising

The Brief Sunshine returns today after a cloudy start; highs in the low 80s. Cold front Wednesday brings scattered showers and storms. Cooler, drier fall air arrives Thursday with highs in the 70s into the weekend.



North Georgia woke up to cloudy skies Tuesday, but sunshine is expected to return later today, making for a brighter afternoon than the last couple of days.

Temperatures started out in the upper 60s across much of the region on Tuesday, with little difference from one city to the next. A few light showers are moving across the North Georgia mountains this morning, but for most areas, rain chances will be limited until later tonight.

A cold front arriving Wednesday will bring the best chance of rain this week, although not enough to end ongoing drought conditions. Scattered showers and storms are expected, shifting southeast of Interstate 85 by tomorrow afternoon.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will settle in, bringing refreshing fall weather just in time for the weekend.

🌤 Forecast at a Glance

Tuesday: Morning clouds, light showers in N. Georgia 🌥️ → Sunshine later ☀️, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storms ⛈️ with a cold front, temps in the low 80s.

Thursday: Cooler air arrives 🍂, morning 60s, afternoon highs in the 70s.

Friday – Weekend: Refreshing fall weather 🍁, highs in the upper 70s, sunny skies ☀️.