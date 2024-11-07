Tucker debate building new pickleball courts amidst resident concerns

The Brief The city of Tucker is contemplating the introduction of pickleball courts, which would be situated behind the local recreation center, with plans to invest nearly $2.9 million in constructing 12 new courts. The proposal has elicited diverse reactions from residents, several of whom are concerned about increased noise, lights, and traffic that could negatively impact the community. Clementine Kornder and other residents feel they haven't been sufficiently included in the decision-making process regarding the use of the area. While Matt Robbins criticizes the high cost of the project, he believes in the benefits of the courts but urges consideration of measures to address potential noise and light disturbances. The city's mayor has indicated that the pickleball court project is not yet confirmed, as the costs are still being reviewed without a set timeline for completion.



The city of Tucker is considering bringing pickleball to town. They held a meeting on Thursday night to discuss a proposal to build new courts at their recreation center.

The city proposes spending nearly $2.9 million to build 12 courts behind the center. A neighborhood sits beyond the trees behind the center.

Hundreds of residents packed into the center to get information on the proposal. Many complain the proposed courts could bring noise, lights, and traffic. "The noise factor would be upsetting to my health and well-being," one homeowner said.

"More noise behind these neighbors sound kind of horrendous," said Clementine Kornder. She also says the city did not give neighbors enough input. "They didn’t actually ask the neighborhood what they would like to do with this area," Kornder said.

Matt Robbins balks at the price tag. "Oh yeah, it’s a lot of money," Robbins said. "We need to rethink that."

However, Robbins supports building the courts. He says the city should consider ways to handle noise and light issues. "We will look at means to modify the noise. Lights, we can control that by shutting the day off at 8 or 7:30 or whatever else," Robbins said.

Jenny Fain, who loves the sport, says the proposed courts would be a welcome addition to her city. "Absolutely for it," Fain said. "It’s great exercise and great fun for the community."

Neither the mayor nor the developer, Root Studio, would speak with FOX 5 on camera. But the mayor told residents the courts are not a done deal. The city is examining the cost. A spokesperson says there’s no timeline yet for the courts.