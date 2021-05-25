Tubi to add dozens of classics like ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ just in time for summer

Tubi is adding dozens of movies and shows to its library of 30,000+ titles just in time for summer.



Starting June 1, FOX’s free streaming service will be adding popular titles such as "Eyes Wide Shut," "Full Metal Jacket" and nostalgic comedies like "Four Weddings and a Funeral." The new wave of additions will also include family favorites such as "Kung Fu Panda" and "Tim Burton’s The Corpse Bride."



Here’s to a summer of entertainment and fun for the entire family to enjoy.

Tubi titles coming in June





Action

Anna (1987)

Air Force One (1997)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Gamer (2009)

Passenger 57 (1992)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Snitch (2013)

Superfly (2018) - starting 5/26

The Hunter’s Prayer (2017)

War (2007)



Anime

Blood+ (2000)

Dr. Slump (1981)



Black Cinema

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Let’s Do It Again (1975)

Preacher’s Kid (2010)

South Central (1992)

The Ladies Man (2000)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)



Comedy

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Guess Who (2005)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)



Drama

All the King’s Men (2006)

American Hustle (2013)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Brick (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

JFK (1991)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

Rain Man (1988)

Rent (2005)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Striptease (1996)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Troy (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)



Horror

American Psycho 2 (2002)

#FollowFriday (2016)

Ghost Ship (2002)

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

Isle of the Dead (2016)

Silent Hill (2006)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)



Kids & Family

Annie (2014)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Paddington (2014) - starting 6/16

Rock Dog (2016)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)



Sci-Fi & Thriller

I Still See You (2018) - starting 6/11

Kin (2018)

Knock Knock (2015)

Layer Cake (2004)

Sleepers (1996)

Poseidon (2005)

Predestination (2014)

Stargate (1994)

Unthinkable (2010)

Virus (1999)

Wind River (2017)



Tubi en Español

American Heist (2014)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009)

Killers (2010)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)



Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.



Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.



This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.



