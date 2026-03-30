TSA lines ease at Atlanta airport, around the country as pay resumes

The Brief Security lines at Atlanta’s airport were reported shorter Monday. TSA officers began receiving pay during the ongoing federal funding impasse. The airport’s TSA wait time webpage is back online after being temporarily removed.



Security lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport appeared to ease Monday as Transportation Security Administration officers began receiving pay amid the ongoing federal funding impasse.

What we know:

After weeks of long wait times at some of the nation’s busiest airports, conditions improved as tens of thousands of TSA employees saw paychecks hit their bank accounts, according to a report from Washington.

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Travelers at Atlanta’s airport reported shorter lines Monday, a noticeable change from recent days when some passengers were urged to arrive hours early due to extended delays.

Airport officials have also restored the TSA wait time tracking page on the airport’s website. The page had previously been removed and replaced with a notice advising passengers to arrive up to four hours before their flights.

The improvements come as lawmakers remain at an impasse over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, leaving many federal workers in limbo even as some begin receiving pay.

Officials continue to encourage travelers to check security wait times online and allow extra time at the airport as conditions may still fluctuate.