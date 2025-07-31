Trump signs Ossoff-backed bill to protect veterans from foreclosure

article

The Brief President Trump has signed the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act, launching a new partial claims initiative to help veterans avoid foreclosure by deferring missed mortgage payments to the end of their loan. The new program replaces the 2024 VASP initiative, which was canceled earlier this year and had offered modified VA loans with fixed 2.5% interest rates. Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, a co-sponsor of the bill, has been actively advocating for veterans, also pressing VA officials on healthcare access and safety issues at Georgia VA facilities.



President Donald Trump has signed the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act into law, establishing a new initiative designed to help veterans at risk of losing their homes due to missed mortgage payments, according to FOX News.

What we know:

The legislation introduces a revised partial claims option through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Home Loan Program. This allows eligible veterans who have fallen behind on mortgage payments to move those unpaid balances to the end of their loan term, offering them a path to remain in their homes.

This new partial claims model is set to replace the Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) program, which was launched in 2024 during the Biden administration. The Trump administration officially ended the VASP program in May.

Under VASP, the VA would purchase overdue loans from private servicers, modify the terms, and provide borrowers with a stable 2.5% interest rate over the life of the loan.

Congress advanced the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act earlier this year, with the House approving it in May and the Senate following in July.

Local perspective:

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, who co-sponsored the bill, had previously urged the Trump administration to preserve the VASP program, according to his office. In May, he held a press event with Marine Corps veteran Samuel McCrary of Loganville, Georgia, advocating for measures to prevent foreclosures among veterans in the state.

In recent months, Sen. Ossoff has also taken steps to address broader VA issues in Georgia. He pressed VA Secretary Doug Collins last month for assurances that leadership issues at the Dublin VA Medical Center are being addressed and that patient safety remains a top priority.

Earlier, he sought updates from the Atlanta VA Medical Center on whether recent staffing reductions at the federal level have affected veterans’ access to health care services.

Additionally, Ossoff and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) introduced the Rural Veterans Transportation to Care Act in February to expand transportation access for rural veterans seeking treatment at VA facilities.