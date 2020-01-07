Trump says ‘all is well’ in response to Iran launching ballistic missiles into Iraq targeting US

President Donald Trump responded in a tweet Tuesday evening to Iran launching more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, saying “all is well.”

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet came hours after the attacks during the evening hours of Wednesday. Iran State TV described the attacks as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Trump’s response also came around three hours after White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House was aware of the reports.

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," Grisham had said.

The White House previously said Trump would not make an address to the nation Tuesday.

Advertisement

A wave of social media response came swiftly after Trump’s tweet, with the hashtag #allisNOT trending on Twitter with over 360,000 tweets.

Ten missiles hit Al-Assad Air Base, one missile hit a military base in Erbil and four missiles failed, according to a U.S. military spokesman for Central Command, responsible for American forces in the Middle East. The attacks unfolded in two waves, each about an hour apart.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the U.S. and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq. The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” the Guard said. It also threatened Israel.

In a statement from the assistant to the U.S. secretary of defense for public affairs, it said the agency will "evaluate the situation" and its response.

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil," the statement said.

The statement further said that "all necessary measures" would be taken to "protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners and allies in the region.“

Damages or any injuries were unclear, but agency officials said they were working on "initial battle damage assessments.“

The Associated Press contributed to this story.