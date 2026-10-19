Trump returning to Georgia for another campaign rally Saturday

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The Brief President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Macon on Saturday, Oct. 24, just 10 days before the midterm elections. The visit follows a rally in Dalton on Oct. 16, where Trump campaigned alongside Republican candidates for governor and U.S. Senate. Republicans hope Trump's appearances will increase voter turnout, while Democrats say his involvement could motivate their supporters.



President Donald Trump is returning to Georgia this weekend for another campaign rally as Republicans work to energize voters ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The rally is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. in Macon, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. The venue has not yet been announced. Registration information and event updates are available through the Georgia Republican Party's events page.

The visit comes just eight days after Trump appeared at a rally in Dalton, where he urged supporters to vote for Republican candidates.

Republicans hope Trump will boost turnout

What we know:

During Friday's rally, Trump appeared alongside Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Collins and gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson.

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Collins is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, while Jackson is running against former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Republicans believe Trump's appearances could help bring conservative voters to the polls, particularly those who are less likely to participate in midterm elections.

Trump also repeated false claims about the 2020 election. Multiple recounts and court proceedings have found no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed Georgia's election results.

Georgia races draw national attention

Local perspective:

The upcoming elections include closely watched contests for governor, U.S. Senate and several statewide offices.

Recent polling shows Ossoff leading Collins in the Senate race, while Jackson holds a narrow advantage over Bottoms in the governor's race.

Democrats argue that Trump's involvement could work against Republican candidates by motivating voters unhappy with his administration.

Republicans, however, say the president remains an important figure in turning out their party's base.

Early voting began Oct. 12, and approximately 700,000 Georgians had already cast ballots as of Friday, Oct. 16.

Trump's Macon appearance will give Republicans another opportunity to rally supporters as Election Day approaches.

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